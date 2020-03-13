On Tuesday, in Ondo State, a policeman attached to the Ondo State Police Command, allegedly shot his wife to death and then killed himself.

It was learnt that the police officer identified simply as Officer Tolulope, attached to Akungba Police Station, committed the crime after he returned from work in Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State.

According to sources, Tolulope had been having trust issues with his wife over the manner she was receiving phone calls from men. The couple were said to have left a two-year-old and three-week-old children behind.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, disclosed that investigation had begun towards ascertaining the actual cause of the deaths while he described the incident as unfortunate.

