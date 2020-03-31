The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has called on medical experts to look in the direction of alternative medicine to find a cure for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world. The Ooni made the call while addressing news men in his palace on Monday, March 30, 2020.

He said:

“A divine proclamation came out to the world last year June 6, 2019, during the World Ifa Festival-Otura Meji. “We foretold about the impending rage of this invisible pandemic war but few heard us. “Look at Cuba, a country that has strong traditional ties with the Kingdom of Ife. “They have not only defeated the Covid-19, but now rendering huge medical assistance to several countries across the world because they value their heritage. “As a spiritual head, I have a lot gathered together for the use of mankind. ”I’m also currently working with Yem Kem International (Alternative Medicine Expert) pharmaceutical company for the packaging and distribution of these globally. ”I also challenge researchers both in Nigeria and abroad to make these natural herbs into clinical medicine and extract vaccines from them. “Necessity is the mother of innovation, we must create results from our current ways of life, which is strange to us as a people.” ”For example, the stay at home policy of the government should be improved upon to enable people work from home irrespective of their geographical location,” the Oba added.

Oba Ogunwusi said the coronavirus pandemic had some positive sides associated with it. He said he believed it was time for political leaders to put all necessities in place and also make the lives of the younger generation better.

“This is the first time in Nigeria that we will have so much money and other resources being expended on our health sector. ”This in itself is a divine lesson that we must revive our health sector to satisfy everyone especially the poor and other vulnerable members of our society. “Look at us now, nobody can leave his or her country across the world, which implies that all parts of the world must be made habitable. “We must all come together to make this country work, there is no perfect system anywhere in the world. “Imagine how the world’s giant economies like the U.S and U.K bowed and are still bowing to coronavirus. “The disease is not a respecter of anybody or any nation, it is a common enemy of the world that we must combat,” the Ooni said.

He equally thanked stakeholders across the country’s private sector for their kind donations, while urging them to do more. He also advised Nigerians to take precautions and follow the NCDC guidelines.

