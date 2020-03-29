My Dear Asiwaju,

Though the ragging coronavirus makes open celebration imprudent and imposes a climate of sobriety, nothing stops us from celebrating in our hearts the uncommon gifts you embody on the occasion of your 68th birthday.

For your type represents what is possible when great ideas inform policy choices to steer governance, and when character defines politics.

Indeed, all through the vicissitudes of democracy in the last two decades, you have shown uncommon consistency, flying the progressive flag all the way, never yielding to the temptation for easy accommodation or to forsake your convictions for temporary political gains.

No wonder then that you, working with our highly principled and charismatic President Muhammadu Buhari, contributed immensely to the birth of All Progressives Congress in 2014 and, barely a year later, would sensationally alter the course of Nigeria’s political history by defeating a ruling party.

Again, by assiduously building durable bridges across our national divides and tirelessly evangelising those values that unite us as a people, Asiwaju has proved that it is still possible to exercise moral authority long after quitting office as two-term Governor.

On behalf of Our party, I join others in felicitating with you on this joyous occasion and wish you many more years in the service of the nation and humanity at large.

Signed:

Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, mni, CON

National Chairman,

All Progressives Congress

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

