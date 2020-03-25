About 24 hours after the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo went into self-isolation following the result of the Chief of Staff and other Executive offficials who tested positive to Coronavirus, a test was conducted on him and he has tested negative for coronavirus.

Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Political Matters mentioned this on his official twitter account on Wednesday morning.

Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, had on Tuesday disclosed that Prof. Osinbajo has begun social distancing and self-isolation.

“VP Osinbajo who conducted his meetings at the office via video conferencing while observing social distancing, has resumed work at his home office as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols,” he tweeted Tuesday evening.

As at Wednesday morning, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria had risen to 46 with two new cases in Osun and Lagos as announced by NCDC.

