Vice President Yemi Osinbajo today paid a condolence visit to the family of late Inspector Ali Gomina in GUI, Abuja.

The 45-year-old deceased, who was one of the police escort riders in the Office of the Vice President, was killed after a runaway Toyota Camry car ran into him, knocking him down and throwing him against a moving tanker way ahead of the convoy while on official duty on Friday 13th March 2020.

Addressing the chief of the village and others shortly after interacting with the family, Prof. Osinbajo said “We all loved him. He served very dutifully and diligently. We are all very sad when this happened.

It is terrible. We were all there and saw it happen and we are very pained by it. This is the reason we have all come, to commiserate with the family and the community.

I am here today myself to see his children, and see what we can do to help the family, and in his honour, what we can do to help his community.”

