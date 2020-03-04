A clergy man, Daniel Obinim of the International Godsway Ministries in Ghana, is allegedly selling “holy oil” which he claims gives people protection against the deadly coronavirus.
The pastor reportedly launched the oil last Sunday, during the church service.
He said the oil costs an equivalent of about R550 and has been vetted and approved by “Heaven’s Division” of the Food and Drugs Authority and did not need approval from any earthly government agency.
According to a Ghanaian publication, GHPage, Obinim claimed the coronavirus, which is fast spreading globally after being first detected in China last December, was giving him sleepless nights as he feared it may find its way to his West African country.