The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat have visited the explosion scene at Abule-Ado area of Amuwo Odofin L.G.A of the state.

The explosion which occurred on Sunday led to the loss of several lives and destruction of houses and properties.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, on Sunday reported that at least 17 bodies have been recovered, while 25 casualties are being treated for injuries from the pipeline explosion.

He further said that the explosion displaced many residents who fled their houses for fear of being caught up in the inferno.

Credit: Channels Television

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

