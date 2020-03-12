The opreatives of the Jigawa state Police Command says it has arrested eight suspects, including armed robbers, in two weeks operations.

According to the Command’s Spokesman SP Abdul Jinjiri, made the disclosure on Thursday while briefing newsmen in Dutse.

Jinjiri said four suspects were arrested on Feb. 27 over alleged criminal conspiracy, house breaking, theft and receiving of stolen property.

Of the four, one was arrested for being in possession of a 55 inches plasma TV valued at N130,000, adding that police interrogation led to the arrest of three receivers.

He said a suspect, who allegedly belonged to armed rubbery syndicate, was also arrested on Feb. 28 by operatives at Babura Police Division‎.

Jinjiri also said that another suspected armed robber who allegedly attacked 50-year-old Bashari Audu at gun point and robbed him of N50,000 was arrested on Feb. 28.

“Fortunately enough, he (victim) identified one man of Gangara village as one of the suspected armed robbers that attacked him.

“In this regard, the police went after the suspect and arrested him, while the case is still under investigation as effort intensified to arrest the other suspects,” he said.

The spokesman said police in Jahun also received a distress call on Feb. 13 ‎that a gang of armed men numbering about seven had invaded the house of one Alhaji Aminu Umar Aujara and robbed him of unspecified amount of money, among others.

Jinjiri said that the police patrol team swiftly dispatched to the area; on arrival the hoodlums have fled to unknown destination, adding that police blocked all the entrances and‎ the exit of the town.

He said when the police mounted aggressive patrols, stop and‎ search, one of the patrol teams accosted the suspected armed robbers trying to escape.

Jinjiri said that when gun duel ensued between the police and the hoodlums, one suspect was arrested.

Jinjiri added that another suspect of Guwa village Birniwa local government was arrested at Kirikasamma market for being in possession of firearms ‎ and attempt to commit offences.

