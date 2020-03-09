The Sokoto State Police Command one Monday said one person was killed and six others kidnapped by unknown gunmen in three communities in Shagari Local Government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Sadiq, told newsmen in Sokoto that the incident occurred about 3:30 a.m on Monday at Gidan Shikkau, Gidan Tsamiya and Kajiji communities.

Sadiq said no arrest had been made, but a team of policemen was on the trail of the gunmen.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the bandits, fired gunshots indiscriminately, killing one person and abducting six others to unknown destination.

A member, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Mr Maidawa Alhaji-Kajiji (APC-Shagari), condoled with the family of the deceased and expressed sympathy for the kidnapped victims

