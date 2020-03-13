Sitting Presidents will no longer enjoy immunity in criminal matters if the alteration being proposed to the 1999 Constitution by the Senate is approved.

The Vice President, Governors and their deputies would also lose immunity depending on the outcome of the impending alteration.

This followed the second reading of a Bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to qualify criminal liability for certain public officers under Section 308” sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

