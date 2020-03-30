COVID-19: Buhari Approves Immediate Release of N15bn to Lagos and NCDC

President Buhari Imposes Curfew on Lagos, Abuja and Ogun

Mar 30, 2020
in Breaking News
COVID-19: Buhari Approves Immediate Release of N15bn to Lagos and NCDC

President Muhammadu Buhari has imposed a curfew, restricting movements in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State.

This was disclosed in the president’s address to the nation on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The President said, “based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020. This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.”

He urged all citizens in these areas to stay in their homes, adding that travel to or from other states should be postponed.

The president ordered that all businesses and offices within these locations be fully closed during this period.

The President revealed that the Governors of Lagos and Ogun State, as well as the Minister of the FCT, have been notified.

The president also disclosed that heads of security and intelligence agencies have also been briefed.

