On Thursday at a press conference, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) Executive Secretary, Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, said will start the modulation of petroleum products prices on a monthly basis as from April

1. He said, the price modulation will be determined by market forces, including the price of crude oil.

The PPPRA said it will hold several engagements with petroleum marketers in a bid to secure their buy-in as the prices of their products fluctuate based on market forces.

Some petrol stations in the nation’s capital have started complying with the federal government’s directive to adjust the pump price of premium motor spirit to N125 per litre.

Our crew, which went round Abuja, however, discovered that some stations are still dispensing at N145 per litre.

