Roksie Win Ultimate Love Reality Show

Roksie, the duo of Rosie and Kachi, have emerged winners of the first season of the Ultimate Love reality show, after polling the highest number of votes.

They were announced as the winner on Sunday during the grand finale of the game show.

After exiting the house, they told the hosts, Dakore and Oluwaseun that they will be taking the relationship further and a wedding might be around the corner.

During the grand finale, Kachi tied a flower round Rosie’s hand as a commitment of his love to Rosie.

Rosie is a 35-year-old school teacher from Ogun State while Kachi is a 32-year-old serial entrepreneur from Imo State.

Gifts won by the couple include N5M in cash, a N10M traditional wedding and, a dream home.