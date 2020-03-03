Timipre Sylver who is the current Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State has revealed that Lyon’s deputy, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo wants to commit suicide.

This is as a result of the Supreme court verdict that sustained the sacking of Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon and Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, his deputy,

The Supreme Court sacked David Lyon over his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo’s alleged forged certificates.

On Monday, in an interview with Channels Tv, Sylva said that the APC was negated in the Supreme Court Judgement and that he is dealing with a matter of life and death.

”I’m dealing with a former Deputy-Governor that is on the verge of committing suicide. This is a matter of life and death. Every day I have to call to find out that he hasn’t done anything to himself

”If someone said you forge your certificate and you have built your life and integrity and someone all of a sudden brings everything down, that can lead to suicide.

”If you have a case in court challenging the authenticity of the certificate of a candidate that is a different one but if you say it is a case of forgery and you have not heard from the person concerned then you have not established anything.

”You haven’t gone to school or university where this person studied to confirm the veracity of the allegation but you already condemn the person. It’s is very sad and dangerous.

Because the candidate was wrongly accused, Sylver said that APC approached the Supreme Court for a review, also adding that the apex court should have disqualified the APC deputy candidate and allow David Lyon to be sworn-in because the lower court did not disqualify him.

”They claim he forged certificate, which certificate did he forge? Was it his primary certificate or university certificate? What has been established?

”If you want to prove forgery then you must have the original. Now you say you have a variant in the name so which one is the original. None of that was established. that is not how to prove forgery.

”If you say you are upholding the judgment of the lower court then the judgment of the lower Court did not disqualify our governorship candidate, so where did the Supreme Court have this other thing to add to the judgment of the lower court. If you are going to uphold the judgment of the lower court then disqualify the deputy governor and allow the governor to carry on. ”

