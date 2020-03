The Kaduna State Government has named His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU).

He succeeds the pioneer Chancellor,His Highness, Malam Tagwai Sambo. The state government had on Tuesday appointed Mr Sanusi deputy chair of its investment promotion agency.

Mr Sanusi was deposed on Monday by the Kano State Government after he was accused of insurbodination. He was thereafter banished to Nasarawa State.

