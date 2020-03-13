Deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order for his release from banishment.

His team of lawyers led by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Thursday, filed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Sanusi was taken to Awe in Nasarawa State since his dethronement on Monday., where he was being detained in an apartment.

In the lawsuit, they prayed for an interim order releasing him “from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring his rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

