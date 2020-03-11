Deposed Emir of Kano Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II has vowed to challenge his dethronment and banishment in the court of law.

The legal team of the deposed Emir Sanusi of Kano led by Abubakar Mahmoud, said his team would do this because it is “illegal, unconstitutional and a clear abuse of power,” he said Mr Sanusi had not given them any directive to challenge his dethronement in court.

He said: “We call on the authorities, in particular, the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of Department State Services and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to ensure the immediate release of HH Muhammadu Sanusi 11 so that he can be reunited with his family.

We are concerned about the personal safety and security of HH Muhammadu Sanusi 11 and wish to call on all well meaning Nigerians and the International Community to bring their influence to bear to ensure that HH Muhammadu Sanusi regains his liberty immediately and to guarantee his safety and security.”

On his dethronment and banishment, Mahmoud said: “This action in our view is illegal and unconstitutional. The Kano State Emirate Council Law which was recently enacted by the Government of Kano State does not give the State Executive Council or the Governor of Kano State the powers to unilaterally remove the emir.

The reason given in the letter of deposition of the Emir dated 9th March, 2020, was alleged ‘disrespect to lawful instructions from the authorities’. The Emir was also alleged to have ‘refused to attend official programmes and meetings organised by the Government’,

As far as we are aware, there has not been any notice of such disrespect ever given to the Emir or querry issued to him for refusal to attend official functions. He was never given any opportunity to defend himself against those charges.

Section 13 of the Kano Emirates Council Law 2019 cited in the letter of deposition empowers the Governor to depose an Emir only after due inquiry and in consultation with State Council of Chiefs. We are not aware of such.”

