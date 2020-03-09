A 25-year-old security guard, Chukwuma Ezeanyim, who allegedly broke into his neighbour’s room and stole serving dishes and other valuables worth N104, 000 on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Ezeanyim, who resides in Ejigbo, Lagos, with conspiracy, theft, housebreaking and possession of firearms.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Michael Unah, alleged that the defendant broke into his neighbour’s apartment,

Miss Joy Ekpo and stole a set of serving plates worth N40, 000, a Dstv decoder worth N56, 000 and a stabilizer valued at N8, 000.

Unah told the court that the defendant committed the offence with others still at large on Jan. 14 about 2 p. m. at his residence.

The prosecution alleged that one locally made toy gun and two table knives, were recovered from the defendant.

The prosecution said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287, 307, 330 and 411 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015, (revised).

Chief Magistrate A.A. Fashola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until March 23 for hearing.

