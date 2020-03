The Senate on Wednesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s $22,798,446,773.00 external loan request.

Buhari had requested for the loan to fund critical infrastructure projects under the 2016 – 2018 External Borrowing Plan.

Buhari sent the loan request to the senate in 2019 though it was rejected by the previous senate under Bukola Saraki.

