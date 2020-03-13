On Thursday, the senate passed for second reading, a constitution amendment bill which prescribes Higher National Diploma (HND) or its equivalent as the educational qualification required for anyone seeking to contest for the office of the Nigerian President or state governors.

The bill, which was sponsored by a member of the Peoples Democratic Party from Plateau State, Senator Isfifanus Gyang, prescribed the National Diploma or its equivalent as the minimum qualification for federal and state lawmakers.

The bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide for the amendment of Sections 65 (2) (a), and 131 (d).

It will also amend Section 106 (c) and Section 177 (d) on minimum education qualification for those seeking election into the State Assembly, Governor, National Assembly and office of the President.

The bill seeks the alteration of section 65 (2) (a) of the Constitution which deals with the qualifications for intending members of the National Assembly.

