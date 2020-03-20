Chairman of Silverbird Group and former Bayelsa Senator, Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce has lost his beloved wife, Evelyn Murray-Bruce to cancer. The former senator described her as his best friend and wife for 43 and 41 years respectively.

Ben Murray-Bruce announced this on his Twitter page.

He wrote;

I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken. Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever. I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours.

