Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He confirmed this in a tweet via his official twitter handle on Monday, May 30 at around 6pm.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate,” He tweeted.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe,” he added.

