Iraqi Shia scholar, Hadi Al-Modarresi who said that the coronavirus disease was “an act of Allah” against the Chinese for their treatment, mockery and disrespect towards Muslims and Islam, has tested positive to the disease.

This development is coming some weeks after he made the statement.

The 63-year-old cleric and one of the most prominent Shia leaders in Iraq in February 2020 said:

“It is obvious that the spread of this virus is an act of Allah. How do we know this? The spread of the coronavirus began in China, an ancient and vast country, the population of which makes up one seventh of humanity. “More than a billion people live in that country. The authorities in that country are tyrannical and they laid siege to more than a million Muslims and placed them under house arrest. The journalists in that country began to mock the niqab of Muslim women and they forced Muslim men to eat pork and drink wine. Allah sent a disease upon them and this disease laid siege to 40 million [Chinese people]. The same niqab that they mocked has been forced upon them, both men and women, by Allah, by means of the state authorities and officials.”

Hadi Al-Modarresi confirmed he’s been diagnosed with coronavirus in a tweet which came with a photo of him wearing a surgical mask.

The news was further confirmed in a Facebook post by his nephew, Mohsen Almodaressi.

He wrote;

“My uncle, may God protect him, is being treated and his health is consistently progressing.”

