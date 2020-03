Two-time Nigerian minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been appointed as a member South Africa’s presidential economic advisory council.

In a statement published on its website, the presidency said the council will “ensure greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of economic policy and ensure that government and society in general is better equipped to respond to changing economic circumstances”.

South Africa’s economy is currently in a recession; its second in two years.

