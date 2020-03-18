The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it has reached concrete proposals with the Federal Government on the ongoing warning strike embarked upon by the union.

ASUU President Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in Abuja while addressing newsmen at the end of a closed-door reconciliatory meeting at the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The meeting which began by 3 p.m ended at about 11 p.m on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that ASUU began the warning strike on March 9, 2020, after a disagreement with the Federal Government over issues of the revitalization of universities, earned academic allowance.

Others are visitation panel, mainstreaming and most importantly Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) always and other issues relating to university funding.

Ogunyemi said that no pronouncement would be made until after presenting the new government proposals to members of the union.

According to Ogunyemi, we had some fruitful discussions, we have improved on where we were last time, we have what we can call concrete proposals and we have what we can take back to our members.

