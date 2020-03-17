The Supreme Court has adjourned indefinitely, its ruling on an application by the Abdulaziz Yari faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State.

The suit wants a review of the May 24, 2019 judgement which removed the APC from power.

The judgement favoured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has since occupied all positions contested for at the polls.

The Supreme Court had ruled that the APC had no candidates having failed to conduct valid primaries ahead of the 2019 general elections.

On Tuesday, Yari faction’s lawyer, Robert Clarke (SAN) prayed the court to review the consequential order, on the grounds that it was wrongly made.

Clarke argued that the Supreme Court should have directed the APC and INEC to conduct fresh primaries and elections in Zamfara State.

He argued that by the consequential order, the Supreme Court made it possible for the PDP to benefit from the outcome of the dispute.

But lawyer to the Senator, Kabir Marafa’s faction, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) urged the court to dismiss the application with punitive cost.

Ozekhome said the application was without merit and constitutes an abuse of the process of the court.

He argued that the Supreme Court’s decisions on Bayelsa and Imo States should have made the applicant withdraw the application.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, who led a five-man panel that heard the application, said judgement date will be communicated to parties.

