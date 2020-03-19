On Wednesday, the suspected case of coronavirus in Katsina State was tested negative by the Ministry of Health in the state.

Yakubu Danja, the State Commissioner for Health, made the disclosure during a press conference on Thursday.

He called for calm and asked residents of the state to remain informed about COVID-19 and avoid spreading unverified information especially on social media.

He, however, appealed to the general public to maintain a high level of personal and environmental hygiene such as frequent hand washing, use of alcohol-based sanitizes, practice cough etiquette and avoid mass social gathering except where necessary.

The permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr. Kabir Musptapha had earlier disclosed that the state had recorded its first suspected case of Coronavirus at a press briefing.

He explained that the suspect who is currently in self-isolation returned from Malaysia and developed symptoms that warranted further investigations.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

