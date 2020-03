A cab driver has lost his life after he was allegedly punched by the owner of a Lexus SUV in Owerri, Imo State.

According to IfeanyiCy Njoku, the incident happened at Warehouse junction, Owerri.

The cabbie was said to have bashed the Lexus, prompting the owner to step out and punch him. The cabbie, however collapsed and allegedly died.

