By Mfon Andrew.

The president of the Transmission Company of Nigeria branch of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies on Sunday made a commitment to sustain electricity despite challenges faced by the spread of coronavirus.

According to the President, TCN Branch of SSAEAC, Abidemi Dairo, the management of the transmission company has been proactive since the outbreak of the virus by ensuring the protection of workers.

Dairo disclosed this while speaking on the failure of the national body of SSAEAC to release the N25m check-off dues that was meant for the association’s branch at the TCN.

He noted that the TCN workers on essential duty had sustained the wheeling of electricity across the country to ensure Nigerians got supply, as latest industry report showed that transmission infrastructure did not hinder power generation.

The report stated that on March 27, 2020, “4,144.5 megawatts (of electricity) was not generated due to unavailability of gas.

“Zero megawatt was generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure, while 211.1MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.”

Dairo described the non-payment of the check-off dues of the TCN workers by the national body of SSAEAC as illegal.

