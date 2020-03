Hon. Apata Samson Nunayon, the Supervisor for Education of the Badagry LGA, has effected the arrest of Chuks Igbani, the teacher recently videotaped brutally flogging a student over her inability to read properly.

Chuks, who is the owner of Sound Success College, Igborosun, was picked up earlier this week and he is currently at Badagry Divisional Police Station.

However, during his arrest, the teacher could be seen threatening to flog the students again in the presence of Hon. Apata.

