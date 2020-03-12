The Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Education, Castro Ezama, has effected the arrest of a student suspected to be a cultist in Government Secondary School State Housing, Calabar.

The boy allegedly stabbed his fellow student over cultism. The incident occurred during school hours as the suspect – who was later arrested – brought out an axe and cut through his fellow student’s head.

The suspect was however caught and handed over to the men of the anti-cultism Unit of the Nigeria Police, Calabar. The victim, who narrowly escaped being killed, is said to be a member of a rival cult group.

