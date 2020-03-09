A 16-year-old SS3 student has stabbed a 49-year-old man, identified to be his father’s s friend, to death for allegedly attempting to rape her.

The girl, Timilehin Taiwo, has been arrested by the police in Lagos, while the remains of Babatunde Ishola have been taken to the mortuary.

The deceased was until the incident, a security guard at a public primary school in Aboru.

Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident and said, “in her statement, the suspect said, the deceased person, who is her father’s friend, invited her to his house to assist him in fetching water, as he lives in the house alone.”

The suspect also said that “she has always been helping him with the house chores. That while she was helping out with the water, on 7/3/2020, he attempted to rape her.”

Timilehin also told the police that “she picked a knife from the room and stabbed him. The suspect was taken to the hospital for medical and forensic examination.” The suspected would be charged to court soon.

