Over years, Nigeria has been wallowing in the coffin of poverty, underdevelopment, unemployment, power instability, securities menace, and political hullabaloos, all this has been a problem combating a nation that was once giant of Africa.

All these issues, combating a nation that was once the best country in West African countries, but political corruption and money laundering has become its prime order in recent governance.

Here is a list of politicians who have faced corruption charges since the inception of democracy;

1.) Mohammed Abacha -N446 Billion case

The government had Charged Abacha to court on nine counts of stealing against Mohammed in February 2014.

It had accused him of unlawfully receiving about N446.3bn allegedly stolen from its coffers between 1995 and 1998.

But the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke, asked Justice Mamman Kolo of the FCT High Court to strike out the charges on the grounds of “fresh facts” that just emerged concerning the case.

He was silent on whether new charges would be filed against Mohammed or not. Efforts to arraign Mohammed on two previous occasions were unsuccessful because of his repeated absence from court.

But he was present in court on Wednesday when a private prosecuting counsel, Daniel Enwelum, informed the court of Adoke’s instruction to discontinue the case.

Applying to court for the withdrawal of the case, Enwelum said, “I have been instructed by the AGF and Minister of Justice to withdraw the charges as presently filed before this court, because there are fresh facts and documents available to him.

Punishment: None.

2.) Stella Oduah -N255m car purchase scandal

The committee set up by President Goodluck Jonathan to probe the N255m bulletproof car scandal in the aviation ministry had indicted the Minister, Ms. Stella Oduah.

It was gathered in Abuja that the report of the presidential committee tallied with some findings of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation on the scandal.

In October, there were reports that with the approval of the minister, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority purchased two bulletproof BMW cars at an allegedly inflated rate of N255m.

The development sparked a countrywide controversy with many Nigerians and groups calling for her sacking.

Punishment: case still on trial

3.) Police Pension Fund Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the ex-permanent secretary in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, now a director in the Police Pension Office, Atiku Abubakar Kigo; the chief accountant, Mrs. Uzoma Cyril Attang, and four others before an Abuja high court on an 18-count charge of conspiracy, breach of trust and embezzlement of N32.8 billion police pension funds.

The six accused persons were docked before Justice Hussain Baba to whom the case was reassigned following a controversial judgement of the first trial judge, Justice Abubakar Talba: he gave a light sentence to one of the accused, John Yusuf, who pleaded guilty to a three-count charge.

But Attang, who was arraigned by the EFCC for the first time in connection with the alleged fraud, was granted N10million bail and two sureties in like sum.

Those who were re-arraigned include Esai Dangabar, Atiku Abubakar Kigo, Ahmed Inuwa Wada, Mrs Veronica Ulonma Onyegbula, Sani Habila Zira, Christian Madubuike, and John Yusuf who had been convicted.

Punishment: accused got a two years sentence or 750,000 fine. Paid 750,000.

4.) Stephen Oronsaye -N123bn Naira Fraud

A damning report by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation has indicted a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Stephen Oronsaye, over an alleged N123billion fraud perpetrated during his tenure, between 2009 and 2010.

The 169-page report, entitled “Special Audit of the Accounts of the Civil Pensions,” according to an online news medium, Premium Times, found Oronsaye guilty of allegedly presiding over the looting of the nation’s resources during his tenure.

The audit by the auditor-general arose from the work of a Special Audit Team constituted by the federal government in May 2011 to conduct a comprehensive examination of the accounts of the Civilian Pension Department domiciled in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The audit, which covered the period 2005 to 2010, uncovered monumental financial irregularities, opaque transactions, irregular and abnormal running costs, and outright stealing and kick backs said to have reached its zenith during the 18 months that Oronsaye served as Head of Service.

But no action has been taken to bring all those indicted to book.

Punishment: Case still on trial

5.) Sanusi Lamido -Kerosene Subsidy Scam

The Former Governor of the Central bank and dethroned Emir of Kano Mr Sanusi had shown that the kerosene subsidy was eliminated in 2009 by a directive of the late president Umaru Yar’Adua.

Further evidence, in the form of official data from across Nigeria, shows that nowhere in the country is kerosene sold at a subsidised rate. It is bought by the NNPC at N150, sold to marketers at N40-N50, but retails at N170-N250.

Mr Sanusi estimates that $100m goes astray this way each month. The margin of 300-500 per cent over purchase price is economic rent, which never got to the man on the street. In dollar terms every vessel of kerosene imported by NNPC with federation money cost about $30m and it was sold at $10 or $11m generating rent of $20m per vessel to the syndicate,” he writes.

It was learnt that since the national assembly members concluded their investigations, no officials of the NNPC or the marketers have been sanctioned, thus emboldening them to continue to import kerosene and allocate to themselves and their cronies.

Apparently due to alleged pecuniary benefits, the NNPC has continued to import kerosene and allocate in questionable circumstances to individuals and groups at the ex-depot price of N40.90.

But rather than selling the product at the subsidised price of N50 per litre at filling stations, the beneficiaries of these allocations sell the product to middlemen at N95 or N100 per litre at the gates of the depots.

These middlemen, it was learnt, truck the product to the filling stations and sell between N130 and N150 per litre.It was alleged that marketers give some of their allocations to some top PPMC officials to ensure that they turn blind eye to the scam.

The failure of the NNPC to implement a presidential directive removing subsidy from kerosene has fuelled suspicion among the stakeholders.

Punishment: None.

6.) Alhaji Maina -N195 Billion Pension Scam

It is believed that Alhaji Maina misappropriated billions of naira worth of pension funds, which he claimed to have recovered from pension thieves.

The senate committee probing pension funds management accused him of mopping up pension funds from banks and depositing the money in his private accounts.

According to the committee, this mopping of such funds had made it impossible to pay thousands of pensioners across the country for months.

When he was summoned to appear and clear the air on the committee’s findings, Alhaji Maina instituted a N1.5bn case against the senate and the inspector general of police.

Things came to a head when the senate currently passed a resolution asking the presidency to sack Alhaji Maina within two days or face its wrath.

Although the presidency had initially insisted that only the head of service could sack Maina, it subsequently changed its tone and ordered that disciplinary action should be taken against him for absconding from his duty post without permission.

Punishment: None, fled from Nigeria.

7.) Mukhtar Ramalan Yero- Fraud case

Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, a former governor of Kaduna State was recently sent to prison. Within five years, Yero without contesting an election became a commissioner, deputy governor and governor.

Yero, who rose from a finance director in Namadi Sambo’s firm ( Nalado Nigeria Limited) to became commissioner for finance in 2007, deputy governor in 2010 and governor in December 2012 following the death of Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa in a helicopter crash, spent about a week at the Kaduna Convict Prison.

He was in detention from May 31 to June 6, 2018 together with a former chairman of the PDP in the state, Abubakar Gaya-Haruna; a former Secretary to the State Government Hamza Ishaq and a former Minister of Power, Nuhu Somo Wya.

They are standing trial over an alleged case of fraud instituted against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Punishment: case still on trial

8.) Former governor of Plateau State Jonah Jang -N6.3 billion case

A former governor of Plateau State, retired Air Commodore Jonah David Jang, was a ‘special guest’ at the Jos prison where he spent eight days.

The presence of Jang, the senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, led to the restoration of power supply at the prison.

Jang who was a military governor of Benue, defunct Gongola and Plateau states between 2007 and 2015, is facing a 12-count charge of diverting N6.3bn alongside a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam. He pleaded not guilty.

Punishment: granted bail of N100m each

9.) Former of Governor of Adamawa State-Bala Ngilari:

Perhaps, the case of a former Adamawa State governor, Bala James Ngilari, was the first conviction recorded under this administration.

In March 2017, Ngilari was jailed and convicted for failing to adhere to the procurement laws of the state. In a 75-minute long-ruling, Justice Nathan Musa found the former governor guilty of four charges and discharged him on one, which bordered on conspiracy. He sentenced the former governor to five years in prison.

Punishment: Sentenced to 5 years imprisonment

10.) Reverend Jolly Nyame -N1.64 billion case

After over a decade trial, Reverend Jolly Nyame, a former governor of Taraba State, was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison for misappropriating funds while in office.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Gudu, Abuja, sent Nyame to jail for criminal breach of trust by misappropriating N1.64bn preferred against him by the EFCC.

Born in 1955, Nyame was governor of the state from January 1992 to November 1993. He also governed the state from May 1999 to 2007. His conviction was one of landmark successes of the EFCC in recent times.

Punishment: sentenced to 14 years imprisonment.

11.)Peter Nwaoboshi -N805m case

For 48 hours, Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP-Delta North) was a guest at the Kirikiri maximum security prison over an alleged N805m fraud preferred against him by the EFCC.

Nwaoboshi who chairs the Senate committee on NDDC was arraigned alongside two companies – Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Summing Electrical Ltd – on a two-count charge of fraud and money laundering before Justice Mohammed Idris. The Delta lawmaker was granted bail on self recognition.

Punishment: In prison, case still on trial

12.) Sule Lamido and son -N1.351billion fraud case

Shortly after this administration came on board in July 2015, a former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and his two sons, Aminu and Mustapha, were remanded in Kurmawa prison on money laundering charges to the tune of N1.351bn.

Theirs was a family affair as the court was told, the money was laundered through four companies belonging to Lamido and his sons.

The companies are Bamaina Holdings Limited, Bamaina Company Nigeria Limited, Bamaina Aluminum Limited and Speeds International Limited.

It was gathered that the former governor was allotted the same cell as his children. Investigation into the case predated the Buhari administration. He is one of the politicians in the PDP eyeing Buhari’s seat.

Punishment: Jailed

13.) Oliseh Metuh -N400 million fraud case

A former spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Oliseh Metuh, was in the Kuje prison in Abuja over alleged money laundering.

The EFCC is accusing him of receiving N400 million from a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, believed to be part of $2.1 billion meant for arms procurement during the previous administration. The case is still on even as Metuh at different times appeared in court on stretcher.

Punishment: sentenced to 7 years imprisonment

14.) Bala Mohammed and son -N864 million case

A former Minister of FCT, Senator Bala Mohammed and his son, Shamsudeen, were at different times kept at the Kuje prison over allegations of financial misconduct.

Like in the case of the Lamidos, theirs is a family affair. While the EFCC arraigned the father on a six-count charge bordering on N864 million bribery and false assets declaration, his son was arraigned on a 15-count charge bordering on money laundering.

Punishment: Jailed

15.) Ex-NSA Sambo Dasuki N2.1billion case

A former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki, has spent 31 months in detention over allegation of mismanagement of $2.1bn meant for the purchase of arms.

Most of other corruption cases involving top shots had their root in the Dasukigate as it is now known. Among those who allegedly participated in the sharing of the arms money are former governor of Sokoto, Attahiru Bafarawa, his Kano counterpart, Ibrahim Shekarau.

punishment : Case on trial in court

16.) Babangida Aliyu -N2.billion case

A former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, has been listed by the EFCC over allegations of abuse of office and money laundering.

The Chief Servant, as he was called during his reign, is alleged to have diverted N2 billion ecological funds for political purposes.

Punishment: In prison, case still on trial

17.) Fani-Kayode N4.9billion fraud case

On same day in June 2016, a former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode and that of Finance, Nenadi Usman, went to separate prisons on remand after they appeared at a court in Lagos over an alleged N4.9 billion fraud.

They were arraigned before Justice Sule Hassan by the EFCC on a 17-count charge. While Fani Kayode was sent to Ikoyi prison, Usman was taken to Kirikiri prison as Ikoyi prison which didn’t not have facilities for female inmates.

Punishment: Bailed

18.) Senator Joshua Dariye N1.16bn fraud case

The latest of all is the case of Senator Joshua Dariye (APC, Plateau Central) who was sentenced to 14 years in prison over criminal breach of trust and two years for misappropriation of public funds, to run concurrently.

Dariye, who defected to the APC in September 2016, was sentenced by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the FCT High Court. He is the first member of the ruling party to be convicted.

Out of the 23 count amended charges, he was found guilty of 15 bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds.

He was discharged on eight of the charges. Recall that the lawmaker was first arraigned in July 2007. The case which has to do with N1.16bn fraud had been on for over a decade.

Punishment: sentence for 14 years in prison

19.) Babachir Lawal- N200 million fraud case

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Allegedly gave a ₦200 million contract to his own company from monies meant to look after Internally Displaced Persons.

Has was sacked after protest by the opposition and civil society. Has still not been charged. Was allowed to be replaced by his own cousin.

20.) Abdul’aziz Yari-N680m

Abdul’aziz Yari has been engaged in a fierce battle with the EFCC for over a year following allegations that he diverted nearly N700m which formed part of the Paris Club refund due to his state.

In July last year, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered an interim forfeiture of the sums of N500m and $500,000 (N180m) said to have been looted from the Paris Club refunds made by the Federal Government in favour of the 36 states of the federation.

The sums of money said to have been recovered from two firms, First Generation Mortgage Bank Limited, and Gosh Projects Limited, were allegedly linked to the governor.

The EFCC also alleged, in an affidavit filed in support of its ex party application seeking the interim forfeiture of the sums of money, that the N500m was diverted to offset Yari’s personal loan obtained from the First Generation Mortgage Bank Limited.

Punishment : Recovery of looted funds and granted bail of N500m

21.) Ex-Governor Timipre Sylva

A well known financier and supporter of the APC administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Alleged to have looted ₦19.7 billion.

Was facing trial before Justice A. Y. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja. However, two days after President Buhari was sworn in.

The new APC government WITHDREW the charges preferred against Sylva on June 1, 2015 and on October 3, 2018, the EFCC returned to Sylva, 48 houses seized from him during the administration of former president, Goodluck Jonathan in 2013 to him.

Punishment : None

21.) Atiku Abubakar $100m case

Nigerian former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar charged for diverting more than $100m (£51m) looted from National Treasury to fund private interests.

punishment: None

22.) Ayodele Fayose N2.2 billion case

Ayodele Fayose spent a weekend at the Ikoyi Prison in Lagos, after he failed to meet his demand before the close of work on Friday, October 26.

The former governor faced 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering amounting to N2.2 billion and was granted a N50 million bail, on October 24, by a judge of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, Mojisola Olatoregun.

He was ordered to provide two sureties who must issue a N50 million bond in a reputable bank as well as possess three years tax clearance.

The judge also directed that the former governor deposit his international passport with the court. He has since regained freedom after meeting the bail condition.

Punishment: Granted N50m bail.

23.) Senator Orji Kalu -N7.2 billion case

Former Governor of Abia State and a sitting Senator Orji Kalu, sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for N7.2 billion fraud and money laundering.

The court convicted Kalu, now a senator, on all the 39 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Punishment: sentenced to 12 years in prison

24.) Former Delta State Governor James Ibori -£50m case

James Ibori, a petty thief who eventually became one of Nigeria’s richest men, received a 13-year jail sentence after admitting fraud of nearly £50m, described by the judge as probably “ludicrously low”.

The former governor of Delta state in Nigeria pleaded guilty in February to 10 offences relating to conspiracy to launder funds from the state, substantive counts of money laundering and one count of obtaining money transfer by deception and fraud.

Punishment: sentenced to13 years in prison

25.) Sambo Dasuki -N13.6 billion Fraud case and $2 billion Fire Arms Deal

Nigeria’s former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki, has been arrested for allegedly stealing $2bn (£1.3bn), his representatives say.

Mr Dasuki is accused of awarding phantom contracts to buy 12 helicopters, four fighter jets and ammunition.

President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Mr Dasuki’s arrest after he was indicted by a panel investigating the procurement of arm under the last administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Punishment: Jailed

26.) Raymond Dokpesi -N2.1 billion Fraud case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned Raymond Dokpesi, former chairman of DAAR communications Plc.

Dokpesi was first arraigned before Justice Gabriel Kolawole in December 2015. He pleaded not-guilty to a six-count charge of criminal breach of public procurement law to the tune of N2.1bn

Punishment: Case still on Trial

27.) Dieziani Allison-Madueke -$90 billion loot

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison Madueke fraud alleged by the Americans and British officials 6$ billion (1.2 trillion) diversion of funds from the National Treasury and was later arrested in 2nd October, 2015 in London and was charged following;

$20 billion missing from the petroleum agency Awarding multi-billion naira contracts without recourse due process

Recklessly spending of government funds

Wasting billions of dollars (Nigeria Tax Payers money) inappropriately on private jets.

An investigative report sent by some Italian prosecutors indicted Deziani of $1.3 billion.

Punishment: Case awaiting trial in court

28.) Chief Olusegun Obasanjo -$16 billion Power Project case

The former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo alleged $16 billion on power project during the 16-year PDP rule.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which conducted a clinical investigation into the allegations against Chief Obasanjo.

An Ad-Hoc Committee was set on the Review of the Recommendations in the Report of the Committee on Power on the Investigation into how the Huge Sums Of Money was Spent on Power Generation, Transmission And Distribution between June 1999 and May 2007 without Commensurate Result.

Punishment: None

