On Wednesday morning, residents of Damboa local government area of Borno State were caught in a crossfire between the Nigerian Army and Boko Haram insurgents.

The attack took place in a military location in Damboa where insurgents shot sporadically but were countered with stiff resistance as troops on the ground responded with superior firepower.

According to sources, the attack and the exchange of fire caused panic among the civilian populace leading to injury as some of those who ran were caught up in the crossfire.

The sources could not confirm the casualty figure but said the attack lasted for an hour until the insurgents retreated towards the Sambisa forest axis.

The army reportedly inflicted the insurgents with heavy casualties.

