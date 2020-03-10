While speaking at an investor conference sponsored by Morgan Stanley, Jack Dorsey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, mentioned that his plans to relocate to Africa for up to six months in 2020 has been cancelled describing his tweets about moving to Africa as “a mistake”.

After visiting Africa on a month-long trip in November 2019, Dorsey tweeted: “Sad to be leaving the continent … for now. Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid-2020. Grateful I was able to experience a small part.”

Dorsey has however said that he needs to re-evaluate his plans about living in Africa due to the Coronavirus outbreak amongst other things

“When I tweeted about my intention to spend a few months in Africa this year, I made a mistake and should have provided more context about why. The continent will be one of the most populated in the next 20-30 years, and room for tech innovation there is incredible, but in light of COVID-19 and everything else going on I need to reevaluate. Either way, we’ll continue to pursue opportunities in Africa.” Dorsey said.

Coronavirus aside, Dorsey risks being replaced as Chief Executive Officer of the company he co-founded due to the new activist investors that are currently rooting for his removal.

