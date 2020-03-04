Two senior lecturers of Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola who have been found guilty of sexually harassing their student have been sacked by the governing council of the University.

The lecturers sacked are Dr Yakubu Bobboi and Dr Toma Fulani Mbahi of the Department of Animal Science and Range Management. The penalty was given for their involvement in the victimization and sexual harassment of a Masters student in the Department, Miss C.A Bathon.

A statement issued by the institution’s spokesperson, Aminu Gururmpawo on Tuesday March 3, also reveals that a Deputy Registrar, Bakari Girei was also sacked for misappropriating N1.12 million belonging to the university’s Primary School Parent/Teacher Association’s (PTA).

