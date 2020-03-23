By Mfon Andrew

Due to the recent outbreak of Corona Virus (COVID-19) which is cause by diseases in mammals and birds. In humans, Corona Virus causes respiratory tract infections that can be mild, such as some cases of the common cold and others that can be lethal.

With a fast spread around the globe, UNICEF has given some preventive measures that could reduce the fast spread of the virus.

According to the research carried out by UNICEF, the virus does not settle in the air but is grounded and adherence to this instructions fulfills the purpose of preventing viruses.

Gargle with warm and salt water kills the tonsils germs and prevent them from leaking into the lungs. If the virus is exposed to a temperature of 26-27*C, it will be killed.

As it does not like hot regions, also drinking of hot water and sun exposure will do the tricks and staying away from ice and cold foods is advised.

COVID-19 is large in size where the cell diameter is 400-500 micro and for this reason any mask prevents it entry, it remains for 9 hours when it falls on a fabric.

So washing of clothes after use or being exposed to the sun for two hours meets the purpose of killing it and when the virus falls on a metal surface, it will live for 12 hours.

Therefore, washing your hands at regular interval is necessary because the virus lives on the hands for 10 minutes. Putting an alcohol base sterilizer in the pocket meets the purpose of prevention.

