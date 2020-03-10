In an exclusive interview carried out on Friday, March 6 by the Street Journal, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Ini Okopido, talks about the state of politics in Akwa Ibom State as well as major issues arising from the 2019 elections in the state and the effect it has had on the party.

From the biased nature of the Resident Electoral Commissioner to disunity and selfish interests among members of the party, preparedness for 2023 elections, a general assessment of the state and federal government, what should be and what should not be.

Why has winning elections in Akwa Ibom State remained a hard nut to crack in APC?

That is not the true situation of things as regards politics in Akwa Ibom State. I think it is clear to all that Akwa Ibom State is an APC State. We lost the elections not just because of the opposition party as people speculated, but also because of the intricacies and selfishness of some members of APC in the zones.

Anyone who had witnessed the dynamics of our campaigns from the party strength to solidarity and population of party supporters will be convinced that even until today, Akwa Ibom State is an APC State.

In Bayelsa State, they had some level of institutional support and unity as opposed to what we experienced at that time.

Will we say APC won the 2019 elections in Akwa Ibom State?

I would say we won the elections but as a result of some intricacies, it was given to the opposition party. For instance, take a look at what happened during the senatorial elections; the resident electoral commissioner (REC) who was supposed to be unbiased mindfully cancelled our votes in various Local Government Areas.

In the zones where the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) won, he obliged but in the zones where APC won, he questioned the votes. In Essien Udim LGA for instance which is Hon. Godswill Akpabio’s LGA, after the collation of votes, the REC invited the collation officer assigned to the zone to his office and slashed APC votes from 61,000 to 6,000. Until today, nobody know the parameter he used in allotting the votes.

Also, Hon. Nse Ntuen (APC) member representing Essien Udim LGA at the State House of Assembly was declared the winner of his election by the returning officer from INEC but till today, the REC has refused to issue a certificate of return. He mentioned that a rerun of the elections be conducted when no single court ordered for a rerun.

How has the position and Influence of Godswill Akpabio imparted on the party so far?

Chief Godswill Akpabio is currently the party leader in Akwa Ibom State. However, since after his appointment as Minister of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), he has been locked down from one level of commotion to another because of these same intricacies that exist in the rank and file of the party. Once he settles down, we are set to restructure and reposition the party to what it should be.

What actually transpired in Akpabio’s senatorial election?

Like I said, Akpabio’s election was ambushed by the powers that be in the state as well as the biased REC, Mike Igini. The law states that the voting results of a senatorial district should be announced at the headquarters of the district but the REC invited the returning officers concerned and they declared the results somewhere in the opponent’s camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

What’s the membership drive of the party in the state like currently?

Most of our members have been demoralized as a result of the dynamics of the 2019 elections and tribunal cases that followed.

According to a report that was posted, the tribunal judges who were allegedly bribed, gave their judgement in favour of PDP. Even in Bayelsa where APC initially won, we have all seen the current situation of things. There’s an unhealthy development between the rank and file of the party but we’re doing our best to encourage them. As soon as our minister settles down, we will get the best out of our party members and I can assure you that we will take over Akwa Ibom State in 2023.

That leads us to our next question, what steps are being put in place to win Akwa Ibom State over in 2023?

Well, we have seen where the loopholes are, we have seen our errors and pitfalls, we are going to re-strategize and put square pegs in square holes, and nothing will make us lose elections in 2023.

How would you access the present government’s’ performance in Akwa Ibom State?

Akwa Ibom State had been on a very high pedestal for some time. In terms of sanitation, infrastructural development and education, there had been a crescendo of development from Obong Victor Attah’s administration to Chief Akpabio’s Administration. However, since the present government took over, I can’t really pinpoint what I’ve seen in those areas except recently when I had to pass through Onna Local Government Area that I realized he was fixing some roads around his local government as well as some factories which are in progress.

To be fair to him, in the area of security, as far as the state is concerned, we enjoy subliminal peace. However, if we are to say the government causes security in the state as they constantly speculate, Gov. Emmanuel Udom was part of the government as at the time where there was unrest in the area of security in the state. Therefore, if he is allotting insecurity to the previous government, then he would indirectly be saying that he instigated insecurity and now, he has stopped it.

However, from credible information gotten, some supporters of the present government in Akwa Ibom State are still sponsoring kidnappers in the state.

How would you access the present government’s’ performance in the country?

President Buhari is a sincere man and he is trying his best for the country. However, some distractors are not allowing some of the programmes to flow the way he had intended for them to play out. He said the allowances of corps members would be increased and that has been done. He designed a poverty alleviation programme to lift and empower millions of people. That is a lofty move and if realized, the country would go a lo ng way in the right direction. If the people saddled with the responsibility of implementing it will allow that to come to fruition.

However, there’s the aspect of insecurity looming in the country and we are calling on all security agencies as well as all citizens of the country to be proactive. It is true that some insurgents are repentant but they should be closely watched. Also, those who are unrepentant should be brought to face the law.

The responsibility of security is on everybody. All hands should be on deck. Suspicious acts and moves should be immediately reported also, compromises that will endanger the lives of other people in the country should be avoided by all.

