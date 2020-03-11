The Niger State Police Command has arrested seven suspects in connection with the vandalization of railway tracks.

On 27th February, 2020, at about 4 a.m, Police detectives on patrol along Badeggi Bida road, intercepted a vehicle loaded with 168 pieces of railway sleepers suspected to have been vandalized from railway tracks.

Five suspects were arrested namely: Babaya Mohammed, Nasiru Mohammed, Abdullahi Mohammed, Zayanu Danmagaji and Yakubu Mohammed.

During interrogation, Babaya confessed that he was contacted by one Bala Koko ( a scavenger) now at large, to provide him with a rail track sleepers, hence, he vandalized the rail track as requested.

The said Koko gave Nasiru a total sum of N148,000 to pay for the deal.

