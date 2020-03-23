Rev. Azubuike Mgbikeh of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Akwa, Anambra State, has frowned at women who abandon their responsibilities to their house-helps.

According to the cleric made his position known yesterday while delivering a message marking this year’s mothering Sunday, themed, “The Virtuous Woman and The Home”, taking from Prov. 31:10-31.

He said one of the qualities of the virtuous woman was her ability to cater for the welfare of the family, including preparing food for the husband and children.

He said, “It’s unfortunate that many women don’t know how to cook. That’s why they will start campaigning for househelps as soon as they get married. Don’t allow househelps to cook for your husbands.

A virtuous woman will not do that. If the househelp must prepare any meals, not soup and stew.”

He also enumerated other qualities of the virtuous woman to include caring for the poor and needy, modest in character, speech and dressing, supportive and hard-working.

