Nigerian Health workers under the umbrella of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), have disclosed that they are lacking the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Speaking to members of the press on Wednesday, Chairman of the Bauchi State chapter, Ibrahim Maikudi, revealed that nurses needed PPE in order to protect themselves in the course of their duties.

These personal protective equipment include goggles, protective clothing designed to protect the wearer’s body from infection, hand gloves and face masks.

The Chairman said his members could not afford to take risks with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, and also added that the association had mobilized its members to join efforts targeted toward managing the spread of COVID-19.

“While preparing and mobilizing our members to be prepared in case they come in contact with patients, we also advised them to take safety measures while discharging their duties.

“We are calling on Bauchi government to provide PPE in the facilities across the state,” he said.

