Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has declared that patriotic forces in the APC will not allow the National chairman of the party, Commrade Adams Oshimole ,to be humiliated out of office, just as he vowed that every arsenal will be deployed to ensure that the plan of those plotting his removal is foiled.

The governor insisted that the chairman has done nothing to warrant his removal from office adding that there were clearly spelt out guidelines for the removal of National officers of the party which those championing Oshimole’s removal want to circumvent by going through the back door to obtain exparte orders from the courts.

He also accused them of dropping the name of the Presidency in vain Uzodimma who made these declarations while fielding questions from newsmen in owerri yesterday on the APC crisis also accused leaders of the PDP of being behind the crisis in the APC.

