On Monday in Abuja, a Lugbe Grade I Area Court sentenced a 32-year-old welder, Ibrahim Muazu, to six months in a correctional centre for receiving stolen property.

Muazu, a welder at Tipper Garage, Lugbe Airport Road, Abuja, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.

The Area Court Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crime.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, had earlier told court that one Collins Nnabuike reported the matter at the Lugbe Police Station on Feb. 14.

Ukagha informed court that the convict criminally received one Infinix hot 5 mobile phone from one Tayo, (surname unknown) now at large, knowing well that the said phone was a stolen property.

Ukagha said that during police investigation, the convict could not give a satisfactory account of the said phone.

She said that all efforts to recover the Infinix hot 5 mobile phone from the convict failed.

Ukagha said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 318 of the Penal Code Law.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

