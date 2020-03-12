The World Health Organisation, WHO, has declared Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The novel coronavirus outbreak is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

“Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do,” he added.

According to CNN, The specific criteria for a pandemic are not universally defined, but there are three general criteria: a virus that can cause illness or death; sustained person-to-person transmission of that virus; and evidence of spread throughout the world.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 115,800 people, including at least 1,000 in the US and killed over 4,200 worldwide, according to CNN’s tally.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

