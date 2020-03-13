The Police on Friday arraigned a business woman, Mrs Chiamaka Adam, at a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly poking her husband’s eyes over son’s welfare.

Adam, 35, of Paradise Estate, Life Camp, Abuja, is standing trial on a one count charge of causing hurt.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike of FCT Command, told the court that one Mr Joseph Adam of Paradise Estate, Life Camp, Abuja, the husband to the defendant, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station, Abuja on March 9.

The prosecutor alleged that on March 6, the defendant seized the complainant’s cell phone and car key on his way to work and demanded the sum of N200,000.

Ejike said the money demanded by the defendant was for one of their son’s welfare and the stress she had undergone with her kids.

He however said when the chief security officer of the estate approached the couple to intervene in the matter; the defendant aggressively used the car key in her hand and poked the complainant’s right eye.

Ejike said the complainant was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical check-up and treatment.

He said during police investigation, the chief security officer of the estate expressed disappointment, saying the defendant had in many occasions engaged in such act with her husband, hence should be handed over to the police.

He said the offence contravened Sections 244 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Chinyere Nwecheonwu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and one surety in like sum.

Nwecheonwu ordered that the surety must be reliable with a verifiable address and means of livelihood.

The Magistrate also ordered the couple to report to the court twice every week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with one of their relatives each for counselling sections.

She adjourned the case to April 22, for hearing.

