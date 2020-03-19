A youth group in Kenya have reportedly killed a man suspected to be infected with COVID-19. Reports say the man identified as George Kotini Hezron, who was going home after a drinking spree in the village of Msambweni in Kwale County was attacked on Wednesday at around 9:00 pm.

Local media reports that he was suspected to have coronavirus by the residents, who then attacked him by throwing stones at him before fleeing the scene.

Hezron was rushed to Msambweni Subcounty Hospital where he died of his injuries.

County police commander Joseph Nthenge, who confirmed the incidence said the attackers took advantage of his drunkenness and beat him up, leaving him for dead.

Speaking to Kenyan newspaper, The Star: “Someone reported that the attackers saw the man staggering. They approached him, started an argument and beat him up. Kotini met a group of youths and an argument ensued as the youths took advantage of his drunkenness and started accusing him of suffering from coronavirus.”

It was revealed that no arrest had been made, but investigations were being launched.

Kenya has confirmed about 7 cases of the coronavirus.

