The head of Karauchi Village in Zamfara state simply identified as Malam Gambo, alongside one Mustapha Halilu, have been killed by bandits who attacked Dansadau Emirate of Maru Local Government Area of the State.

This was confirmed by the state police command who said the bandits came in large numbers and attacked Kujemi village on Sunday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, on receipt of the information, a combined team of policemen attached to Operation Puff Adder in conjunction with the Military were dispatched to forestall a further attack on neighbouring villages.

He added that the persons were killed during the attack and the security agents are on the trail of the attackers to arrest them.

The police spokesman asked members of the public to provide useful information that will give insight on the activities of the criminals, in a view to taking proactive measures.

Similarly, bandits attacked some villages in Igabi and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna state, on Sunday, killing over 50 people.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, while apologising to the villagers for failing to protect them adequately, vowed to wipe out bandits in the state.

