With the wave of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the globe, the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK has suggested that more than 1.7million Brits may have already been infected with coronavirus.

This is contained in a new report by the NHS which revealed that a total of 1,496,651 people registered only symptoms in line with Covid-19, while almost a quarter of a million were assessed as potential patients via 111 and 999 calls.

The is coming after the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson spoke in a video the about the loss of lives and after the Department of Health confirmed a record increase of deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video posted on Twitter, Johnson said, “Let’s be in no doubt this has been a sad, sad day.”

“But let’s be in no doubt that if we can follow the programme that we are currently set upon, if we can comply with the measures that we’ve embarked on together, then I have absolutely no doubt that we will begin to start to push those numbers down,” Johnson added.

Business Secretary, Alok Sharma during a press briefing on Wednesday said citizens must follow the government’s stay at home order.

According to Alok:

“People will understand across the country why we have put these restrictions in place and the Prime Minister was very clear they were for an initial three-week period and we would review them. “But what’s also really important is that if we stop these too quickly, there is a possibility that that massive effort people have made across the country is wasted and we could potentially see a dangerous second peak.”

The UK currently has over 29,000 cases of Coronavirus and 2000 deaths.

