The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 150 suspects in connection to the robberies, burglaries and cult violence in some parts of the state.

The suspects were reportedly arrested after residents of Owode, Ilepa, Ifo, Arigbajo, Itori, Dalemo, Ijoko Joju, Sango, Ota in Ifo, Agbado-Ijaiye, among other communities in Ifo and Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Areas of Ogun state, alerted the police of the attacks.

The Commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson linked the attacks to seven rival cult groups and revealed that the police arrested some of the suspects at their hideouts and also recovered some weapons.

According to Ebrimson:

“The genesis of this was from some criminal gangs that engaged in supremacy battle in Ifo and spread to Ado-Odo/Ota Local Lovernment Area of the state.

“It started on April 4, and the command tactical operation arrested some hoodlums and recovered ammunition.”

The Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun has vowed to deal ruthlessly with anyone found guilty of orchestrating unrest in the state.

He said;

“It has become expedient that we do not spare the rod and spoil the child. Anybody, no matter whose child he or she is, if found guilty of robbery, would be visited with the full weight of the law, including capital punishment.

“I will not hesitate to confirm sentences, even of capital punishment, if that will deter these social misfits. Ogun has zero tolerance for criminals and we will deal with the with venomous measures. Enough is enough.”

