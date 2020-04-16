The Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, announced the emergence of 16 new cases of covid-19 in a statement on Thursday.

Shementioned that the cases were Almajiris who returned to the state from Kano, saying their test results returned positive from the samples of 40 people who took the test.

This comes hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said 196 new cases were reported across the country.

According to a tweet from the health agency, Kaduna confirmed 17 new infections and the total number of cases in Nigeria has risen to 1,728.

